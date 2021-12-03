Man robs $72,000 from Queens Boulevard bodega in Elmhurst last month: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are on the lookout for a man who walked into a Queens Boulevard bodega last month and made off with $72,000 in cash, according to the NYPD.

The suspect entered the Sariling Atin Grill and Filipino Grocery, located at 89-12 Queens Blvd., just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, and went directly behind the unattended counter. The man can be seen on video surveillance as he rifled through the cash register, removing the $72,000 before exiting the store.

The suspect then walked around the corner, removed the mask and the hooded sweatshirt he was wearing during the robbery, and hid the cash in the hoodie before taking off in a dark-colored Nissan SUV, police said.

The NYPD released images of the man who wore a multicolored sweatshirt over a gray T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and dark-colored sneakers.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.