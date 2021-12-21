Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village are searching for two gun-wielding suspects who allegedly robbed a Springfield Gardens bodega Sunday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, the two men wearing construction uniforms including hardhats and reflective vests entered the store at 136-35 Springfield Blvd. and pulled out handguns, police said.

They forcibly removed $3,000 in cash and approximately $3,000 in scratch-off lottery tickets from store employees before taking off in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported, police said.

The NYPD released video surveillance which shows one of the suspects walking behind the counter and demanding the money and lottery cards. He was wearing a blue hardhat, a black face covering and a yellow and orange reflective vest over a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.