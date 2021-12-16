QNS Weekender: 13 things to do in Queens

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

In between your last-minute holiday shopping trips, check out some cool activities happening around the borough.

On Friday, catch a showing of “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” at Queens Borough Hall. On Saturday, play some nature bingo at Captain Tilly Park. On Sunday, marvel at the Geminids meteor shower at Fort Totten Park.

For these events and more, here are some things to do in Queens from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for any of the three available vaccines.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

As per the city’s executive order, many indoor venues, including nightclubs, movie halls and concert theaters will be requiring that attendees are fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination. Read more about the mandate.

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

Inaugural Family Christmas Movie Special (Queens Borough Hall): Come enjoy a showing of the film “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” complete with hot cocoa and doughnuts. This family-friendly holiday event is hosted by the office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. The movie is rated PG. Registration is required. Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Blvd. itsinqueens.com. Free. 6 p.m., Dec. 17.

Opening Reception for Strange Birds (Flushing Town Hall): This newly opened exhibition curated by Nancy Gesimondo features eight contemporary artists working in the genre of “magical realism.” Artists showing work in this exhibit are Sage Cotignola, Adrian Di Metriou, Kirsten Doyle, Sandra Mack-Valencia, Dianne Martin, Nikki Mehle, Magnus Stromberg and Fulvia Zambon. 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing Town Hall. flushingtownhall.org. Free. 6 to 9 p.m., Dec. 17.

A Holiday Cabaret (The-Church-in-the-Gardens): This holiday performance features soprano Christina Pecce and music director and pianist Matthew Stephens. All attendees must wear a mask and have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Buy tickets. The-Church-in-the-Gardens, 50 Ascan Ave. queensoperatheatre.org. $20.50 per ticket with service fee included. 7:30 to 9 p.m., Dec. 17.

Gustavo Casenave Trio (Flushing Town Hall): Enjoy the musical stylings of the Gustavo Casenave Trio, featuring jazz legend bassist Eddie Gomez and Argentinean drummer Franco Pinna. The group will delight the audience with jazz music infused with classical, tango and other Latin genres. 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing Town Hall. flushingtownhall.org. In-person tickets are $15 for nonmembers and $12 for members and children. Virtual tickets are $7 for nonmembers and $5 for members. 8 p.m., Dec. 17.

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

Alley Pond Park Forest Restoration (Alley Pond Park): The NYC Stewardship Team will teach volunteers to identify and remove common invasive species in order to maintain the park’s health and beauty. Volunteers should wear sturdy boots or shoes, long pants and clothes that can get dirty in addition to a face mask. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a chaperone. Registration is required. Adventure Course Parking Lot in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.org. Free. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Dec. 18.

Winter Wonderland Paint Experience (Al Oerter Recreation Center): Get creative this holiday season and experience a step-by-step painting lesson. Participants will paint on 11-inch by 14-inch canvases using acrylic paint. Registration is required. Gymnasium in Al Oerter Recreation Center. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 18.

Queens Holiday Market Fundraiser (Long Island City): Hosted by The Connected Chef, this holiday market and fundraiser will have local vendors, live music, holiday tree decorating, kids’ activities, warm food and more. Proceeds from all food sales and support for vendors will go toward helping Lifeline Grocery. 49-05 5th St. in Long Island City. eventbrite.com. Ticket prices from $5 to $25. 11 to 4 p.m., Dec. 18.

Nature Bingo (Captain Tilly Park): This fun activity will teach kids about the history, ecosystem and wildlife of a local neighborhood park. Chapin Parkway and 85th Avenue in Captain Tilly Park. nycparks.org. Free. 1 to 2 p.m., Dec. 18.

Music from China: Poetry in Music (Flushing Town Hall): This performance features the Music from China quintet of Chinese strings — erhu, pipa, ruan and zheng — as well as the Western flute to perform music inspired by great poets from Chinese dynasties mixed with some pop culture. Registration required. 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing Town Hall. flushingtownhall.org. Free. 2 p.m., Dec. 18.

Annual Outdoor Living Nativity (Redeemer Lutheran Church): Head to this Bayside church to experience an annual holiday tradition telling of the birth of Jesus. The performance features music, narration, actors and live animals. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 36-01 Bell Blvd. rlcb.org. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19.

SUNDAY, DEC. 19

Forest Park Super Hike (Forest Park): Throw on some warm and comfortable clothes and walking shoes for this lengthy hike through Forest Park, led by none other than the Urban Park Rangers. Registration is required. The Overlook in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 19.

Lioness™: Women in Jazz Concert Series Presents The Lioness Collective (Flushing Town Hall): The Lioness Collective sextet will perform jass compositions that were written by band members as well as other women jazz composers. Buy tickets. 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing Town Hall. flushingtownhall.org. In-person tickets are $5 for non-members and free for members and students. No virtual tickets are available. 2:30 p.m., Dec. 19.

Astronomy: Full Moon and Geminids Meteor Shower (Fort Totten Park): Urban Park Rangers will guide participants in this viewing experience of the Geminids, one of the best meteor showers that produce up to 120 multicolored meteors per hour at its peak. Registration is required. Fort Totten Visitor Center in Fort Totten Park. nycparks.org. Free. 5 to 6 p.m., Dec. 19.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email jbagcal@schnepsmedia.com.