An off-duty cop was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 21, and charged with drunk driving after an early morning fender bender on the Long Island Expressway.

Police Officer Patrick Gross, 32, was driving on the Expressway just before 4 a.m. when he allegedly struck another vehicle just before the Cross Island Parkway exit, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 111th Precinct in Bayside responded to the scene and found both motorists uninjured, but Gross became uncooperative, police said.

The five-year veteran of the NYPD had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled of booze, police said.

He was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while impaired due to alcohol and refusal to take a breath test, police said, adding that Gross was immediately suspended without pay.