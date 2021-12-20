Where to find COVID-19 testing in Queens this week

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

An updated list of city-run COVID-19 testing sites has been provided for Queens as transmission rates rapidly increase throughout the city.

In the last seven days, nearly 3,000 people in Queens tested positive for COVID-19. Queens alone has a daily positivity rate of 8.3% and a seven-day average of 6% positivity, according to state health department data.

Breezy Point and Rockaway Park are among the highest transmission levels with over an 11% seven-day percent positivity level. Whitestone and north Bayside aren’t far behind, with both over 10% positivity, according to city health department data.

Meanwhile, city officials are doubling down on their push for vaccines and boosters, as more cases of the omicron variant are reported.

The following locations are mobile testing vans providing no-cost rapid and PCR tests for ages 4 and older, according to NYC Test & Trace Corps. Vans may be within one to two blocks away from the listed location. Identification and insurance are not required.

Astoria

Monday, Dec. 20

Growing Up Green Charter I Middle School, 36-49 11th St. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (This site also provides Pfizer vaccines while supplies last)

Growing Up Green Charter I Elementary School, 39-27 28th St. 7 a.m. to 5p.m. (Pfizer vaccine 5-11)

Oakland Gardens

Monday, Dec. 20, to Sunday, Dec. 26 (closed on Saturday, Dec. 25)

Telephone Playground, 75th Avenue between Bell Boulevard and 217th Street. 8 a.m. t0 7 p.m.

Corona

Monday, Dec. 20 to Sunday, Dec. 26 (closed on Saturday, Dec. 25)

Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 37th Avenue at 104th Street, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Pfizer 12 and older/Johnson and Johnson 18 and older)

(Pfizer 12 and older/Johnson and Johnson 18 and older) Park of the Americas, Corner of 104th Street and 41st Avenue. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20; Tuesday, Dec. 21; Thursday, Dec. 23

ELMCOR, 98-19 Astoria Blvd. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Moderna, 18 and older)

East Elmhurst

Monday, Dec. 20 to Sunday, Dec. 26 (closed on Saturday, Dec. 25)

LaGuardia Airport, Terminal B Parking Lot, 1 Central Terminal Dr. (Two mobile units)

Woodside

Monday, Dec. 20 to Sunday, Dec. 26 (closed on Saturday, Dec. 25)

NYCHA Woodside, 50-37 Newtown Rd. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ridgewood

Monday, Dec. 20 to Sunday, Dec. 26 (closed on Saturday, Dec. 25)

EL DORADO, 54-55 Myrtle Ave. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Pfizer 12 and older, and Johnson and Johnson 18 and older)

St. Albans

Monday, Dec. 20 to Sunday, Dec. 26 (closed on Saturday, Dec. 25)

Episcopal Church of St. Alban the Martyr, 116-42 Farmers Blvd., 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Pfizer 12 and older/Johnson and Johnson 18 and older)

Wed, Dec. 22

First Church of God in Christ, 187-10 Baisley Blvd. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Pfizer 5-11)

Laurelton

Friday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 26

100 Suits, 227-12A Merrick Blvd. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Moderna 18 and older)

Richmond Hill

Monday, Dec. 20 to Sunday, Dec. 26 (closed on Saturday, Dec. 25)

Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto Park, 95th Avenue and 125th Street. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Queens Village

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Hollis Ave. Congregational church, 210-28 Hollis Ave. (parking lot). 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Pfizer 12 older/Johnson and Johnson 18 and older)

Wed, Dec. 22

Sts. Joachim & Anne Parish, Robard Lane and Hollis Avenue, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Pfizer 12 and older/Johnson and Johnson 18 and older)

Jamaica

Monday, Dec. 20 to Sunday, Dec. 26 (closed on Saturday, Dec. 25)

JFK Airport (opened from Dec. 13 through Dec. 31), Next to Terminal 5 AirTrain Station. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Two mobile units)

LIFE Camp, Inc., 111-12 Sutphin Blvd. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 24

Bismillah Super Market, 181-06 Hillside Ave. Noon to 8 p.m. (Pfizer 12 and older/Johnson and Johnson 18 and older)

Monday, Dec. 20

Growing Up Green Charter II Middle School, 84-35 152nd Street Dr. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Pfizer 5-11)

Growing Up Green II Elementary School, 89-25 161st St. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Pfizer 5-11)

Edgemere

Tuesday, Dec. 21 to Sunday, Dec. 26 (closed Saturday, Dec. 25)

Beach 39th Vaccine Hub (will operate through Jan. 31, 2022), 42-12 Rockaway Beach Blvd. 8 a.m.- 6p.m. (Pfizer 12 and up)

NYC Health Dept. COVID-19 Express

Monday, Dec. 20, to Friday, Dec. 24 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) by appointment only at nyc.gov/health/covidexpress

Corona Health Center, 334-33 Junction Blvd.

Jamaica Health Center, 90-37 Parsons Blvd.

New sites

Elmhurst/Newtown HS, 48-01 90th St. Tuesday, Dec. 21, to Thursday, Dec. 23. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PCR tests offered

Queens College Student Center, 65-30 Kissena Blvd. Tuesday, Dec. 2. Time TBD Saliva-based PCR tests



Saliva Self-Test Sites

Flushing

Promise Church, 130-30 31st Ave. Sunday, Dec. 26, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

NewLifeUnited Methodist Church, 8840 80th St. (Dec. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Dec. 21 to Dec. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Corona

Queens Museum, New York City Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cambria Heights

Mt. Moriah AME Church, 116-20 Francis Lewis Blvd. Sunday, Dec. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jamaica

Greater Allen Cathedral of New York, 110-31 Merrick Blvd.

Monday, Dec. 20, to Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Community Church of Christ, 267-04 108th Ave. Tuesday, Dec. 21 to Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Youth Referral & Placement Unit (YRPU), 141-03 Lakewood Ave. Monday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



To find a testing or vaccine site near you, visit nychealthandhospitals.org.