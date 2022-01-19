Bayside Walgreens closing its doors in February

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Walgreens pharmacy on Bell Boulevard in Bayside is closing up shop next month.

News of the store’s closure cropped up on a neighborhood Facebook group and a company spokesperson confirmed that following a “difficult decision,” Feb. 15 would be the last day for the Bayside pharmacy.

“As we move forward on our strategy to expand Walgreens’ role as a leader in the delivery of healthcare, we are focused on creating the right network of stores in the right locations to best meet the needs of the communities we serve. We have made the difficult decision to close this location. There are a number of factors that we take into consideration including dynamics of the local market and changing buying habits of our customers,” a company spokesperson told QNS in an email.

The store’s current location at 39-20 Bell Blvd. previously housed a Rite Aid Pharmacy but switched to a Walgreens after the company bought half of its rival’s U.S. stores for $5.18 billion in 2017.

According to the Walgreens spokesperson, customers with existing prescriptions at the Bell Boulevard store will have their files “automatically transferred” to neighboring pharmacies.

“Prescription files will automatically transfer to other nearby stores. Customers do not need to take any action; the transfer is automatic and our teams at those stores look forward to serving them. Pharmacy patients will receive a letter in the mail providing more information about their prescription records,” the spokesperson told QNS.

Walgreens has multiple locations in northeast Queens, including stores in Auburndale, College Point, Oakland Gardens and Whitestone.