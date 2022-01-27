Creep fondles 14-year-old girl on M train in Astoria: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and Transit District 20 are searching for a suspect who allegedly molested a 14-year-old girl as she rode an M train on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The youngster was aboard a northbound M around 8 a.m. when a man seated beside her touched her thigh and rear end over her clothing, police said. As the train pulled into the Steinway Street station, the victim and her assailant got off the subway and emerged on the street. The man followed the teen and tried to engage her in dialogue, according to the NYPD.

The victim was not injured in the incident and fled for safety as the man took off on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect taken in the Steinway Street subway station. He was wearing a dark jacket that has a red hood and shoulders, a New York Yankees baseball cap, a black facemask, dark jeans, and white sneakers.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.