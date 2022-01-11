Man charged with attempted murder for shoving man onto Long Island City subway tracks in May: DA

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Fresh Meadows man was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder for shoving a man onto the subway tracks in Long Island City last May, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Ronald Lacey, 23, of Parsons Boulevard, was arraigned Saturday, Jan. 8, before Queens Criminal Court Judge Danielle Hartman and charged on a five-count complaint with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.

According to the charges, on the morning of May 24, 2021, at the 21st Street-Queensbridge subway station, the 35-year-old victim was standing on the southbound platform when the defendant approached him and allegedly shoved him onto the tracks as a subway approached the station.

Multiple people on the platform ran forward waving their hands to get the attention of the subway conductor.

According to the complaint, several other people near the fallen man reached down and grabbed him. Just as they pulled him back onto the platform, the victim lost consciousness. He was taken by EMS to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital with various injuries, including a fractured wrist and a cut that required 14 stitches to close.

“Without provocation, this defendant allegedly shoved a man from the platform of the subway onto the tracks with a train entering the station,” Katz said. “This could have ended with tragic results if not for the quick action of good Samaritans who flagged the train to stop and others who pulled the man up to safety. The defendant, who was on the run for months, is now in custody and facing very serious charges.”

Judge Hartman ordered the defendant to return to court on Jan. 12. Lacey faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.