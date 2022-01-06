Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Several new restaurants have opened or have planned openings in northeast Queens over the next few months, including a Colombian-Mexican fusion restaurant called La Mezcla on Northern Boulevard and Chip City Cookies, the Astoria-born cookie shop with nine locations in Queens, Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Check out this list of restaurants that have recently opened and those that will soon open their doors to serve hungry customers.

La Mezcla, 201-09 Northern Blvd.

The term “la mezcla” translates to “mix” or “mixture,” capturing the essence of this Bayside restaurant, which opened its doors this month. Patrons at La Mezcla can get classic American, Colombian and Mexican bites all under one roof including bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches, arepa con queso (corn cake with cheese) and an eponymous salad with nopales (cactus), tomatoes, onion, cheese and avocado.

Customers can also get drinks at La Mezcla, including coffee, tea, soft drinks and panela water with cheese, a common South American drink derived from hardened sugar cane juice.

The Shack 48, 212-32 48th Ave.

With the growing popularity of seafood boils, this Bayside-based Cajun seafood spot was named one of Eater’s hottest Queens restaurants in December 2021.

The eatery opened its doors to patrons in October 2021, serving up a plethora of seafood options like mussels, Dungeness crab, octopus, Gulf shrimp and whole lobster. In addition to combo platters, customers at the Shack can also get shrimp tacos, burgers, steaks and chicken wings.

Shack 48’s interior is decorated in a nautical theme, complete with fishing nets, dreamy twinkling lights and wooden bench seating.

Chip City Cookies, 23-96 Bell Blvd.

The ever-popular Chip City Cookies is opening a shop at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center in 2022, though a spokesperson from Cord Meyer could not confirm a specific date.

Two childhood friends opened Chip’s first location in Astoria in July 2017. According to the company, the store started as a hobby between the friends “as they sought to recreate the simple taste of their childhood.”

Patch reported that a Chip Cookie van was parked at the shopping center back in November ahead of the shop’s imminent opening at 23-96 Bell Blvd. next to SoBol.

Cookie flavors include classics like chocolate chip, funfetti, peanut butter and jelly and white chocolate macadamia and fun seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice latte, red velvet hot chocolate and glazed pear and lemon berry.

Chip City has four locations in Queens and five other locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn. In addition to the Bay Terrace location, the company plans to open a Forest Hills shop sometime in 2022.

The Monster Crab

The Monster Crab is another Bay Terrace restaurant that will soon open its doors to hungry customers in northeast Queens. Known for its famed seafood boils and po’boys, the eatery has two established locations on Long Island.

This authentic Cajun seafood boil experience involves ordering shellfish, including snow crab legs, lobster, mussels and crawfish, choosing one of four sauces, selecting a spice level and adding extras like sausage, potatoes and corn on the cob.

Seafood boils are not the only thing on the menu. Customers can also order clams and oysters from the raw bar, a selection of po’boy sandwiches and tasty fried appetizers like fried pickles and calamari.

Avo Taco

Fans of Mexican food will soon be able to enjoy some at Avo Taco at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center. The restaurant, which has two locations on Long Island and New Orleans, boasts a menu of “artisanal tacos, tropical cocktails and guacamole beyond compare.”

The fast-casual shop includes dishes like green house-made calypso steak tacos, green chili queso, guacamole topped with carnitas and a blackened shrimp bowl. For a refreshing beverage, guests can order frozen rum punch, prickly pear margaritas, sangria and passion fruit piña coladas.

Cord Meyer confirmed that Avo Taco has signed a lease to set up shop at the shopping center but could not yet confirm an opening date.

Cha Menya, 251-20 Northern Blvd.

This Japanese noodle shop was also included on Eater’s December 2021 Queens restaurant list, promising a “farm to bowl” dining experience. The menu features some classic ramen options but also includes some unique choices like matcha ramen with green tea, hojicha ramen with roasted green tea and a waygu mazemen with seasonal Italian summer truffle.

Before enjoying a hearty bowl of ramen, patrons can dine on edamame, crispy fried enoki mushrooms, Japanese-style fried chicken and grilled squid.

Visit the Cha Menya website for more information.