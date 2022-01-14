Quantcast
Middle Village

Pedestrian struck and killed by unlicensed driver in Middle Village: NYPD

A 57-year-old man was struck and killed by an unlicensed driver in Middle Village on Jan. 13. (Screenshot via Google Maps)

A 57-year-old man was struck and killed by an unlicensed driver in Middle Village Thursday evening, Jan. 13, according to the NYPD.

The victim was walking in the vicinity of Metropolitan Avenue and Rentar Plaza around 7:45 p.m. when he was hit by a 2007 Cadillac Escalade, according to police.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and found the victim lying in the roadway with body trauma, police said.

EMS responded and transported the man in critical condition to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Joseph Capella, 46, of 75th Street in Middle Village remained at the scene and was subsequently taken into custody and charged with driving without a license, according to the NYPD.

The identity of the victim is pending family notification. The investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.

