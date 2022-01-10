Queens Botanical Garden to host annual Lunar New Year celebration

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Queens Botanical Garden will host the return of its annual Lunar New Year celebration to ring in the Year of the Tiger on Saturday, Feb. 5.

“We’re so glad to safely bring our annual Lunar New Year event back to the Garden with lion dancing, community art displays, and a zodiac animal library with storytime,” Dylan House, Public Programs manager, said. “We’ll also have activities unique to the Garden, like scavenger hunting, touring the compost site, and take-home paper blossoms. The event is free and perfect as a festive, family-friendly outing to ring in the Year of the Tiger!”

All planned activities are scheduled to take place outdoors and weather permitting.

Here’s a list of QBG’s events leading up to the Lunar New Year celebration.

Lucky Plant Sale

Saturday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Feb. 13

Jade plants to peace lilies and other auspicious plants will be available for purchase at the QBG store while supplies last. The plant sale takes place indoors and proof of vaccination and a photo ID is required to enter indoor facilities, except for individuals who are ineligible for vaccination.

Year of the Tiger Community Art Project

Sunday, Jan. 23, Sat. Jan 29 & Sunday, Jan. 30, 1 to 3 p.m.

Children can participate in this free event to create a decoration that will be displayed at the QBG Visitor and Administration Building for the month of February. The project will take place outdoors on the covered terrace. Materials may also be picked up at these times to work on at home and returned for display by Feb. 5 at the garden’s Lunar New Year celebration.

QBG’s Lunar New Year event celebration will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. with the following scheduled activities below.

Compost Tours

Guests are welcomed to join QBG staff on a tour of the garden’s composting site. The first tour will be held at 11:30 a.m. in English and Mandarin. The second tour will begin at 2 p.m. in Mandarin.

Winter Scavenger Hunt

Go on a scavenger hunt to explore the garden’s colors and trees in winter. Collect a QBG goodie bag when you’ve finished, while supplies last.

Zodiac Animal Library and Storytime

Children can listen to stories or read on their own about the Chinese zodiac and the different zodiac animals. Storytime will be held at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Year of the Tiger Community Art Project

Contribute to the tiger stripe project or decorate your own tiger face to hang at QBG’s Visitor & Administration Building for the month of February.

Lion Dance Performances

The lion dance performances will take place at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Take Home Crafts

Guests can make their own paper blossom branch. One grab-and-go kit per person, while supplies last.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, QBG will follow its current health and safety guidelines, which can be found on its queensbotanical.org.