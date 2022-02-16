Crook shoves man to the ground in Richmond Hill, robs him while unconscious: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 37-year-old man is in critical condition following a vicious attack in Richmond Hill on Monday night.

An unidentified man was talking with the victim around 8 p.m. while at the corner of Liberty Avenue and 132nd Street when the suspect violently shoved the man to the ground, police said.

Video surveillance released by the NYPD shows the victim falling to the ground smashing his head on the sidewalk, a blow that rendered him unconscious, police said.

The suspect then rifled through the unconscious man’s pockets while removing property before fleeing the scene on foot to parts unknown. EMS responded to the scene and removed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he remains in critical condition, police said. The property that was removed from the victim remains undetermined, according to the NYPD.

The suspect was wearing a dark hooded jacket and light-colored jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.