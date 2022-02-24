Far Rockaway gunman sought in shooting that was caught on camera: NYPD

Police from the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded a teenager on Tuesday night.

The NYPD released video surveillance footage that shows the gunman entering a hallway in an apartment building located on Seagirt Avenue near Beach Eighth St. around 9:42 p.m. on Feb. 22.

A 19-year-old man was exiting his apartment when the suspect began shooting, hitting the victim once in the left leg, police said.

The gunman fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction and the victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition, a police spokesperson said, adding that there were no other injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The gunman is described as a man in his mid-30s with a dark complexion and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket, brown pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.