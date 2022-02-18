Quantcast
DOT announces single-lane closure on the Van Wyck Expressway starting Tuesday

NYSDOT announced that the northbound Van Wyck Expressway two-lane Exit 10 Ramp leading to westbound Grand Central Parkway will be reduced to one travel lane starting on Feb. 22. (Photo courtesy of NYSDOT)

The state’s Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced a temporary, single-lane closure on the Van Wyck Expressway starting Tuesday.

According to the agency, the northbound Van Wyck Expressway two-lane Exit 10 Ramp leading to westbound Grand Central Parkway will be reduced to one travel lane starting at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Monday, Feb. 28 at 5 a.m.

The closure — which could be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather — will allow NYSDOT to work on the ramp as part of its Kew Gardens Interchange Phase 4 project.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, drivers should call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

