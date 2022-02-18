DOT announces single-lane closure on the Van Wyck Expressway starting Tuesday

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The state’s Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced a temporary, single-lane closure on the Van Wyck Expressway starting Tuesday.

According to the agency, the northbound Van Wyck Expressway two-lane Exit 10 Ramp leading to westbound Grand Central Parkway will be reduced to one travel lane starting at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Monday, Feb. 28 at 5 a.m.

The closure — which could be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather — will allow NYSDOT to work on the ramp as part of its Kew Gardens Interchange Phase 4 project.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

