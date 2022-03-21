City Parks Foundation expanding popular senior fitness program to the Rockaways

As the weather warms and with COVID cases declining across the region, the City Parks Foundation is resuming and expanding its senior fitness program, bringing it to the Rockaways for the first time.

Participants will meet at the Beach 30th Street playground and then proceed to walk along the Rockaway Boardwalk. Classes will be held on Tuesday and Saturday mornings from 9 to 10:30 a.m. beginning May 3.

City Parks Foundation is working with local health and fitness consultant Elizabeth Madison, who helped deliver a very successful new walking program last fall at Springfield Park. The new program is funded by Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson and Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers, along with youth programs in Southeast Queens.

“Providing meaningful opportunities for socialization and physical activities for older adults and our youth at Brookville Park, Springfield Park, and Beach 30th Street Playground,” Brooks-Powers said. “I am excited to continue my partnership with City Parks Foundation and my colleague in government, Assembly Member Khaleel Anderson, to provide City Parks Senior Fitness and youth tennis programming for residents of the dynamic 31st District and the larger Southeast Queens community throughout the year.”

The organization has worked closely with NYC Parks to provide programming to thousands of New Yorkers in hundreds of parks, recreation centers and public schools across the five boroughs. Since 2006, the City Park Foundation’s senior fitness program has served more than 10,000 New Yorkers with activities like yoga, tennis and walking. Its programs have been held online since 2020.

“Socialization and physical activity has never been more important after these last two years,” City Parks Foundation Director of Sports Mike Silverman said. “Seniors, in particular, have been eager to get active again and we look forward to giving them that opportunity this spring.”

To register for the new Rockaway senior fitness program visit here. There is also a full list of senior programs at parks and recreation centers across Queens, including tennis at Astoria Park and Flushing Meadows Corona Park, yoga at Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto Park in Richmond Hill and walking at Springfield Park.