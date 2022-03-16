Quantcast
News

Civilian, firefighter injured in Ozone Park blaze: FDNY

By
0
comments
Posted on
firefighter
A civilan suffered serious injuries during a house fire at 9722 105th St. on Tuesday night. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

More than 60 firefighters battled a stubborn house fire in Ozone Park Tuesday evening, according to the FDNY.

The blaze broke out in a private home at 97-22 105th St. around 7:40 p.m. on March 15. Engine Company 285 and Ladder Company 142 were the first to respond to the scene and were met with heavy fire conditions on the second floor and the attic, according to FDNY.

firefighter
A fire consumed the second floor and attic of 97-22 105th St. in Ozone Park on Tuesday night. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Firefighting efforts were hampered by debris and downed power lines. Fire suppression units used four hose lines to extinguish the main body of the fire that was brought under control at 8:22 p.m., according to FDNY. Units worked to clear burned debris from the front porch of the home.

One civilian was injured in the blaze and was transported to Nassau Medical Center and one firefighter was taken to Forest Hills Hospital, according to FDNY sources.

firefighter
Paramedics on standby at the house fire on 105th Street. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

The FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause of the fire.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Related Articles

More from Around New York