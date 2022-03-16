Civilian, firefighter injured in Ozone Park blaze: FDNY

More than 60 firefighters battled a stubborn house fire in Ozone Park Tuesday evening, according to the FDNY.

The blaze broke out in a private home at 97-22 105th St. around 7:40 p.m. on March 15. Engine Company 285 and Ladder Company 142 were the first to respond to the scene and were met with heavy fire conditions on the second floor and the attic, according to FDNY.

Firefighting efforts were hampered by debris and downed power lines. Fire suppression units used four hose lines to extinguish the main body of the fire that was brought under control at 8:22 p.m., according to FDNY. Units worked to clear burned debris from the front porch of the home.

One civilian was injured in the blaze and was transported to Nassau Medical Center and one firefighter was taken to Forest Hills Hospital, according to FDNY sources.

The FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause of the fire.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.