Flushing organization launches GoFundMe campaign to support Asian man slashed in unprovoked attack

The MinKwon Center for Community Action in Flushing has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the medical costs for 34-year-old Chang Lim, who was slashed in the face and neck with a knife during an unprovoked attack last month.

On the night of Feb. 27, Lim was standing outside of Flushing Motel, located at 34-50 Linden Pl., when a man attacked him with a knife, police said.

Chang suffered several lacerations on his face and the back of his neck, according to police. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where he received dozens of stitches to mend the deep lacerations.

Following the incident, the suspect fled the scene in a blue SUV, police said.

Police described the suspect as a Black male, who was last seen wearing a multicolored sweatshirt and sweatpants. There is no arrest at this time and the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the case, police said.

“The family expects costly, long-term care costs to support his recovery, including cosmetic surgery to address the injury caused by the attack. The funds raised will go directly to the family,” the MinKwon Center said in a statement.

During a press conference on Thursday, March 10, at the MinKwon Center, located at 133-29 41st Ave., Lim’s father, Jae Sup Lim, expressed concerns over his son’s health.

“When I heard about such attacks previously in the media, it felt like it was happening to strangers…My sincerest wish is that no family ever experiences this again and that we can prevent future attacks,” Lim said.

According to a report from the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University in San Bernardino, New York City saw more hate crimes against Asian Americans over the past two years than any other U.S. city.

Last month, the Asian American community mourned the death of Christina Yuna Lee, who was stabbed in her Chinatown apartment.

In Queens, community members remembered GuiYing Ma, a Corona resident who was hit in the head with a rock and succumbed to her injuries on Feb. 22.

Hailie Kim, housing organizer for the MinKwon Center, recalled getting a notification about the unprovoked attack against Lim and discussed the need for bringing communities together.

“Today, we want to give voices and words to that pain, which so many people in the AAPI community have been feeling over the constant attacks on our members. We also want to raise awareness of how we can bring together communities to prevent such attacks from happening. Rather than simply lament these attacks after they happen, we must take concrete actions” Kim said.

John Park, executive director of the MinKwon Center, said Asian Americans are being terrorized by New Yorkers and their neighbors.

“Whether it’s being pushed in front of a subway train, stabbed to death in your own apartment, bashed in the head with a rock, viciously beat down in front of a building — and having to watch an NYC desk guard stroll over and gently shut the door so as to not disturb the other guests — countless other instances, including a rise in bullying, and in this instance, victim Chang Lim, a local residence stabbed twice in the face,” Park said.

Park also criticized policymakers saying that if their framework for stopping AAPI hate is by simply identifying racists, then they’re doing it wrong, he said.

“How do you identify the violent racists in an NYC crowd? You can’t,” Park said. “The problem is the inaction and complicity of everyday New Yorkers, and we need to build the strategies of care with that framework in mind.”

Last month, the MinKwon Center in partnership with the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce launched ‘The Hate Free Zone to create safe spaces in the community, alongside hosting Know Your Rights sessions on immigration, community safety and housing in light of the recent attacks on the AAPI community.

The Hate Free Zones are working with small businesses in Flushing and other community organizations that provide support to the AAPI community to create safe spaces and begin conversations about what it means to reopen Flushing “the right way” after COVID devastated many small businesses.

To get involved in the Hate Free Zone, email hailie.kim@minkwon.org.