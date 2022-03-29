Flux Factory launches open call for artists for inaugural project at Gotham Point in Hunters Point South

When Flux Factory announced in November it would stay rooted in Long Island City with the purchase of the building it rented for years, the artist-led nonprofit organization also revealed that it would expand to a second location on the Hunters Point waterfront in the new Gotham Point development that is nearing completion at the crux of Newtown Creek and the East River. Now, Flux Factory and Gotham Organization have launched an open call for artists to work on Flux’s inaugural project at their new permanent satellite location, known as “Flux IV.”

The new Flux IV space will include a gallery and workspace for artists across 3,000 square feet on the ground floor of Gotham Point, the newest residential tower along the Hunters Point waterfront.

Titled “Going Places, Doing Stuff: Newtown Creek Edition,” the project is a nod to the beloved original 2008 Flux Factory series “Going Places, Doing Stuff” that brought buses full of participants to unknown locations and experiences designed by artists. Flux Factory is accepting proposals for performances, artworks, itineraries, nautical vessels, historical tours, workshops and other shared experiences.

“‘Going Places Doing Stuff: Newtown Creeks Edition’ is a very special project for us at Flux Factory and Gotham Point, as it will be the first of many exhibitions at our new permanent home,” Flux Factory Executive Director Nat Roe said. “This project is a homecoming for our community since we were founded in the ’90s on the East River waterfront and have worked with dozens of artists over the decades who use New York City’s waterways and green spaces as a point of departure for creativity.”

Flux Factory lost its initial home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in 2002 and moved to 43rd Street in Sunnyside. They were displaced through eminent domain in 2009 and moved to their current location, an old greeting card factory located at 39-31 29th St. in Dutch Kills.

The exhibition at the satellite location at Gotham Point will run from late spring into summer and will feature an event series of artworks, performances and creative interventions.

“When developing Gotham Point, we were initially inspired by the surrounding environment the nexus of Newtown Creek and the East River,” said Bryan Kelly, president of development at Gotham Organization.”We are so proud to be working together with Flux Factory and believe local artists will feel the same sense of inspiration from the nature of Hunters Point South to add to the already vibrant community of Long Island City.”

Artists may submit proposals here until noon on April 15. All accepted applicants will receive a stipend ranging from $200 to $700 corresponding to the project’s scope.