Man struck and killed by R train while urinating from platform in Astoria: NYPD

A man was struck and killed by an R train as it arrived inside the 46th Street subway station in Astoria on Thursday afternoon.

The 27-year-old victim was seen urinating from the northbound R train platform, just after 3:33 p.m. and appeared to be intoxicated when he slipped and fell into the path of the oncoming subway train, police said.

He was not pushed, according to an NYPD spokesman.

Service was suspended by the MTA as EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The victim’s identity was not revealed pending family notification.