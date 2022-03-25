Mayor Adams hosts Girl Scout Troop 6000 five years after their founding in Long Island City

Future leaders were celebrated at City Hall as Mayor Eric Adams hosted young members of Girl Scouts Troop 6000 in honor of the fifth anniversary of their founding.

In 2017, the first-of-its-kind program serving girls and women living in shelters for the homeless held its very first meeting at a shelter for homeless families at the Sleep Inn Hotel in Long Island City with just seven girls.

Giselle Burgess and her children were living after the home she rented in Flushing was sold. Burgess, a community development specialist for Girl Scouts of Greater New York, approached then-COO Meredith Maskara about creating a troop for her daughters and other children living in the shelter.

The program has since expanded to 23 shelters across all five boroughs and has reached more than 2,000 girls and women, in a partnership with the city’s Department of Homeless Services and with Mayor’s Fund support.

“For five years, Troop 6000 has celebrated community, and helped young girls make new friends and learn new skills,” Adams said. “The Girl Scouts have given our children support and confidence, helped build community, and encouraged leadership. The hard work and team spirit that these young girls have achieved will take them to places they never thought they would go, building the skills to shape their own futures.”

During the City Hall reception, the Girl Scouts received a Civic Participation badge for engaging with public service. Troop 6000 brought a selection of their cookies. Earlier this month, Troop 6000 held their Girl Scout Cookie sale in-person at the South Street Seaport.

All Proceeds from the cookie sales fund Troop 6000’s activities such as merit badges, field trips, and trips to Girl Scouts Camp. The program helps girls develop five essential skills that set them up for success: goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics, and people skills.

There are two weeks left in Girl Scout Cookie Season in New York City. Maskara, who lives with her family in Sunnyside, is now the chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Greater New York.

“As Girl Scouts continue to work towards their 2022 cookie goals, they are building their skills in leadership, entrepreneurship, creativity, and more,” Maskara said. “Cookie Season is a tradition that girls look forward to every year, and that helps power the Girl Scout Experience for the whole year with all the funds staying right here in New York City.”

The Girl Scouts are closing out the season with booth sales across the five boroughs, including 11 locations in Queens. Use the Cookie Finder to find a booth sale near you.