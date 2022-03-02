Police searching for gunman who opened fire during Springfield Gardens dispute

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village are on the lookout for a gunman who opened fire during a verbal altercation between two groups near the Belt Parkway in Springfield Gardens last month.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, just before 4 p.m. in the rear of 221 South Conduit Ave., an argument broke out between the two groups. The dispute escalated and one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired it twice before taking off on foot eastbound on South Conduit Avenue, police said. There were no injuries or property damage reported due to the shooting.

The NYPD releases surveillance images of the suspect who was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a blue mask, dark pants and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.