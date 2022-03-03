QNS Weekender: 13 things to do in Queens

It’s March and we’re counting down the days until warm weather and more sunlight let us be outside every day. Here are some things to do in Queens this weekend!

On Friday, head to Alley Pond Park to learn how to identify and safely remove harmful plants to preserve the park. On Saturday, take a calming meditation hike through Powell’s Cove Park. On Sunday, head to Flushing Town Hall for a performance of Earth Works: Music for our Planet as part of the annual NYC Five-Borough Tour.

For information about these events and more, here are some things to do in Queens from March 4 to 6.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated and boosted! Also, don’t forget to wear your mask indoors and socially distance wherever possible.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here is where you can find several places in Queens to get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

The United States Postal Service is also offering four free at-home test kits per address. Visit special.usps.com/testkits to learn how to order your test kits.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a Queens vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

Cardio Sculpt (Torsney Playground): If everyday movement is a challenge, this cardio class may be for you! This low-impact cardio sculpt class consists of functional exercises that will help to loosen you up and make daily activities easier. Registration is required. Torsney Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., March 4.

Alley Pond Park Forest Restoration (Alley Pond Park): The Stewardship Team is looking for volunteers to help protect the forested areas in Alley Pond Park. Volunteers will learn how to identify and safely remove harmful plants. Come dressed in sturdy boots or shoes, long pants and clothing that can get dirty. Registration is required. Alley Pond Adventure Course in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., March 4.

Women’s History Month Trilogy #1: Songs of Sarah Vaughan w/ Rosena Hill Jackson (Flushing Town Hall) In this live performance, Broadway actress and singer Rosena Hill Jackson and her ensemble will take you on a journey to celebrate the life and career of the legendary Queen of Bebop, Sarah Vaughan. Flushing Town Hall at 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing. flushingtownhall.org. In-person tickets are $15 for non-members and $12 for members. 7 p.m., March 4.

Tap Dance Workshop Series (Al Oerter Recreation Center): In partnership with New York City Center, learn all the moves for Encores! Production of The Tap Dance Kid with an NYCC dance instructor. Tap shoes are not required and sneakers can be worn. Registration is required. Al Oerter Recreation Center at 131-40 Fowler Ave. nycparks.org. Free. 4:30 to 6 p.m., March 4.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Zumba (Al Oerter Recreation Center): Get your heart pumping first thing in the morning with an energizing Zumba class, which combines fun dance moves with fast-paced music. This dance fitness class was founded in 2001 by Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto “Beto” Pérez. Registration is required. Gymnasium (Court) in Al Oerter Recreation Center; 131-40 Fowler Ave. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., March 5.

Hike and Pick (Ridgewood Reservoir): Calling all volunteers to hike around the Ridgewood Reservoir while picking up litter along the way. Registration is required. Ridgewood Reservoir. nycparks.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., March 5.

Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss (Alley Pond Environmental Center): Bring the kids to APEC to celebrate the birthday of beloved children’s book author, Dr. Seuss. Enjoy readings of two classic stories, meet one of the birds featured in “Are You My Mother” and play games inspired by Dr. Seuss’ characters. Registration is required. Alley Pond Environmental Center at 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $24 per child. 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., March 5.

Nature Meditation Hike (Powell’s Cove Park): Step into nature and enjoy the great outdoors on this hike through Powell’s Cove Park. Participants will get to go through some of the park’s quiet areas and disconnect from the stresses of life. 130th Street and 11th Avenue in Powell’s Cove Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., March 5.

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

Discovery Hike: Pond Ecology (Cunningham Park): The Urban Park Rangers will lead an exploration of the vernal pools of Cunningham Park. Vernal pools are seasonal wetlands home to many distinct plants and animals. Union Turnpike and 196th Street in Cunningham Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 to 11:30 a.m., March 6.

Hike and Pick – Blue Trail (Forest Park): During this hike and pick session, experience the beauty of Forest Park while picking up litter on the Blue Trail this weekend. Registration is required. Blue Trail Head in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., March 6.

Orchids – Types and Care (Alley Pond Environmental Center): Led by Jocelyn Perez-Blanco, founder of Herban Garden, in a virtual discussion about different types of orchids and their basic care needs including watering, choice of substrate, lighting option and fertilizing methods. Registration is required. Virtual. alleypond.org. $10 per household. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., March 6.

Walking Group (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): The program starts with a warm-up led by a Shape Up NYC instructor, followed by a walking workout that is good for walkers of all levels and paces. The workout ends with a cool down and stretch. The workout is subject to inclement weather and will not meet when temperatures fall below 40 degrees. Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.org. Free. 12 to 1 p.m., March 6.

NYC Five-Borough Tour: Earth Works: Music for our Planet (Flushing Town Hall) In partnership with Orchestra of St. Luke’s, the annual Five-Borough Tour is a performance of chamber music by a group of living composers who write with wonderment about the earth and its origins, concern for its survival and hope and purpose for its future. Flushing Town Hall at 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing. flushingtownhall.org. Free with RSVP. 2 p.m., March 6.

