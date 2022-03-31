QNS Weekender: Seven things to do in Queens

If you’re looking for something to do that does not involve binge-watching the newest episodes of your favorite show, check out what’s going on in Queens this weekend.

On Friday, head to Flushing Town Hall for the opening of Steve Palermo’s solo exhibition, “Once Upon A Time.” On Saturday, explore the vernal pools of Alley Pond Park. On Sunday, participate in The World’s Fair Adventure, a fun orienteering and scavenger hunt at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

For information about these events and more, here are some things to do in Queens from April 1 to 3.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated and boosted! Also, don’t forget to wear your mask indoors and socially distance wherever possible.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here is where you can find several places in Queens to get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

The United States Postal Service is also offering four free at-home test kits per address. Visit special.usps.com/testkits to learn how to order your test kits.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a Queens vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

Cardio Sculpt (Torsney Playground): If everyday movement is a challenge, this cardio class may be for you! This low-impact cardio sculpt class consists of functional exercises that will help to loosen you up and make daily activities easier. Registration is required. Torsney Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., April 1.

Exhibition: Once Upon a Time by Steve Palermo (Flushing Town Hall): Attend the opening reception for Steve Palermo’s solo exhibition, “Once Upon A Time.” Billed as a “journey of self discovery, the exhibit showcases the art that Palermo, a Queens-based artist, created during quarantine between 2019 and 2021. Flushing Town Hall; 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing. flushingtownhall.org. Free. 6 p.m., April 1.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Forest Park Trail Work (Forest Park): The NYC Park Stewardship Team and the Natural Areas Conservancy will lead a hike on the Blue and Orange trails in Forest Park. Volunteers will install trail markers and remove harmful plant species. Come dressed in sturdy boots or shoes, long pants and clothes that can get dirty. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a chaperone. Registration is required. Buddy Monument in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., April 2.

Astoria Street Tree Care (Astoria Heights Playground): Volunteer with the NYC Parks Stewardship team and learn how to aerate, cultivate, mulch and identify street trees. You will also learn about the important roles street trees play in New York City. Wear clothes that can get dirty and closed-toed shoes. Volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. 46th Street and 30th Road in Astoria Heights Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., April 2.

Discovery Hike: Vernal Pools (Alley Pond Park): The Urban Park Rangers will lead an exploration of the vernal pools of Alley Pond Park. Vernal pools are seasonal wetlands that are home to many distinct plants and animals. Alley Pond Park Winchester Boulevard Parking Lot in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.org. Free. 1 to 2 p.m., April 2.

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

The World’s Fair Adventure Quest (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): The Urban Park Rangers will lead this orienteering and history scavenger hunt adventure using the remaining monuments from the 1939 and 1964 World’s Fairs. Participants will form teams and navigate the park using the clues as their guide to discover history and gain a new appreciation for Queens’ flagship park. Registration is required. Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.org. Free. 12 to 1:30 p.m., April 3.

Common Ground: Mini-Global Mashup – Southern Italy Meets Senegal (Flushing Town Hall): For this edition of Mini-Global Mashup, enjoy a performance by Italian singer, percussionist, dancer and actress Alessandra Belloni and Alioune Faye, a Senegalese musician wh plans sabar, tama and djembe and is the leader of the group Yakar Rhythms. Flushing Town Hall; 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing. flushingtownhall.org. $15 for general admission, $12 for members. 1 p.m., April 3.

