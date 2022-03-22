Springfield Gardens serial groper busted in Brooklyn

A Springfield Gardens man was arrested Tuesday morning by officers from the 84th Precinct in northwest Brooklyn and charged in a forcible touching incident in February.

Asoromchukwu Animalu, 24, of 158th Street near JFK Airport, was taken into custody for an incident that occurred onboard a B46 Bus near Utica Avenue and Flatlands Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 17. Police said Animalu approached a 28-year-old woman and pressed his groin area against her rear end before jumping off the bus and fleeing in an unknown direction.

Investigators believe this is the same suspect that operated in Queens in several incidents in November and December.

Police believe Animalu groped a 15-year-old woman on a Q25 bus on Thursday, Dec. 16. The suspect approached the teenager and touched her buttocks several times over her clothing. He proceeded to press his groin against the victim’s buttocks before exiting the bus at 82nd Road and Parsons Boulevard and fleeing to parts unknown, police said.

Animalu is also allegedly connected to other incidents including the groping of a 26-year-old woman on a Q65 bus at 164th Street and Hillside Avenue on Nov. 10 and another incident at the same location about an hour later, when he allegedly pressed his groin against the buttocks of a 14-year-old girl.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, according to the NYPD.