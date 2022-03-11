Quantcast
Environment

Ung recognizes City Cleanup Corps for beautifying Downtown Flushing

By
0
comments
Posted on
Ung
(From l. to r.) Rudy Giuliani from the Mayor’s Office of Housing Recovery Operations, Queens Parks Commissioner Michael Dockett, Councilwoman Sandra Ung, Flushing BID Executive Director Dian Yu and members of the City Cleanup Corps at Bland Playground. (Photo courtesy of Councilwoman Ung’s office)

Councilwoman Sandra Ung joined workers from the City Cleanup Corps at Bland Playground on Thursday, March 10 to commend them for the work they have been doing all week to beautify Downtown Flushing.

Ung was joined by Queens Parks Commissioner Michael Dockett, Flushing BID Executive Director Dian Yu, and Rudy Giuliani from the Mayor’s Office of Housing Recovery Operations at Bland Playground, located at 40th Road between Prince Street and Main Street. 

Councilwoman Sandra Ung thanks workers from the City Cleanup Corps for their work in her district. (Photo courtesy of Councilwoman Ung’s office)

“I want to thank the City Cleanup Corps and all of the city agencies who have been hard at work beautifying Flushing,” Ung said. “Keeping Flushing clean is a high priority of mine, so I’m grateful for any help we can get.”

The CCC was a COVID-era initiative to hire 10,000 workers to increase staffing at city agencies. Crews from the departments of Sanitation, Parks, and Transportation, as well as from NYCHA and the Economic Development Corporation, were among the over 100 workers in Flushing this week.

Garbage on 41st and Main Street before the cleanup. (Photo courtesy of City Cleanup Corps)
41st and Main Street after the clean up. (Photo courtesy of City Cleanup Corps)

Every week, the CCC focuses its efforts on a different neighborhood across the five boroughs.

Ung is urging her constituents who see garbage or graffiti in the district to contact her office.

“If you do have any issues with garbage or if you see graffiti that needs to be removed, please feel free to call our office and we will get on it as soon as possible,” Ung said. 

Graffiti on the wall of Lippman Plaza before the cleanup (Photo courtesy of City Cleanup Corps)
After the graffiti removal (Photo Courtesy of City Cleanup Corps)

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Related Articles

More from Around New York