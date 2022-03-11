Ung recognizes City Cleanup Corps for beautifying Downtown Flushing

Councilwoman Sandra Ung joined workers from the City Cleanup Corps at Bland Playground on Thursday, March 10 to commend them for the work they have been doing all week to beautify Downtown Flushing.

Ung was joined by Queens Parks Commissioner Michael Dockett, Flushing BID Executive Director Dian Yu, and Rudy Giuliani from the Mayor’s Office of Housing Recovery Operations at Bland Playground, located at 40th Road between Prince Street and Main Street.

“I want to thank the City Cleanup Corps and all of the city agencies who have been hard at work beautifying Flushing,” Ung said. “Keeping Flushing clean is a high priority of mine, so I’m grateful for any help we can get.”

The CCC was a COVID-era initiative to hire 10,000 workers to increase staffing at city agencies. Crews from the departments of Sanitation, Parks, and Transportation, as well as from NYCHA and the Economic Development Corporation, were among the over 100 workers in Flushing this week.

Every week, the CCC focuses its efforts on a different neighborhood across the five boroughs.

Ung is urging her constituents who see garbage or graffiti in the district to contact her office.

“If you do have any issues with garbage or if you see graffiti that needs to be removed, please feel free to call our office and we will get on it as soon as possible,” Ung said.