“A New JFK” takes off at Redevelopment Center

Congressman Meeks joined with JFK Redevelopment Outreach Center co-Managers, Rachelle Antoine, Tunisia Morrison and staff in welcoming over a 100 community members to meet and discuss opportunities at the 144-33 Jamaica Avenue location.The co-managers and Meeks called for community support in promoting the business opportunities to their peers so that the MWBE, WBE and LBE businesses can participate in the JFK Airport redevelopment jobs now under way. Meeks reminded everyone that the 30% minority awards ”is the ground floor, not the top”, and acknowledged the need for community benefits derived from the windfall of the almost $18 billion investment for JFK Airport project.