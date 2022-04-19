Cops seek creep who pleasured himself in front of 7 train rider near Jackson Heights station

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and Transit District 20 are on the lookout for a pervert who allegedly pleasured himself in front of a 7 train rider in broad daylight late last month.

The creepy man was onboard Manhattan-bound 7 entering the transit hub at Broadway and 74th Street at around noon on Saturday, March 26, when he suddenly exposed himself and began masturbating in front of a 20-year-old woman, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the man who was masked up and wearing glasses.

In one photo he is seen wearing a green knit hat, a blue hooded jacket with a gray backpack. He wore light-colored trousers and brown shoes. In the second image, the suspect is seen wearing a green baseball cap and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.