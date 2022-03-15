Creep pleasured himself in front of an 18-year-old woman on M train in Middle Village: NYPD

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood and Transit District 33 are looking for an alleged pervert in connection to a public lewdness incident aboard an M train in Middle Village on Saturday night.

Just before midnight on March 12, the suspect approached the young woman on a downtown M train at the Metropolitan Avenue station in Middle Village, police said.

The man proceeded to expose himself and masturbated in front of the victim before fleeing the train at the Metropolitan Avenue station, police said. The woman was not injured during the incident.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect who has unkempt hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a maroon hooded jacket with a black backpack, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.