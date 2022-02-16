Police searching for flasher who pleasured himself on Queens train

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are on the hunt for a Valentine’s Day flasher who allegedly exposed himself to another passenger on a Queens train.

According to police reports, the alleged pervert was riding a Queens-bound R train approaching Woodhaven Boulevard on Monday, Feb. 14, just after 11 a.m.

A 32-year-old woman, who was also riding the Queens train, reported that the man exposed his genitals and allegedly began pleasuring himself in front of her. She said that the man fled when the train entered the subway station.

Police from the 110th Precinct released a photo of the suspect, who was wearing an all black outfit and glasses during the time of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.