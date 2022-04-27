Forest Hills mom’s alleged killer refuses to testify in front of grand jury during first day in court

While David Bonola appeared in court Tuesday, April 26, for the first time since his April 21 arrest in connection with the murder of Forest Hills resident Orsolya Gaal, he was in the courtroom for a very brief period of time, as his lawyer said he would not testify during the grand jury’s investigation into the case.

In addition to being charged with second-degree murder, Bonola also faces charges of criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon.

Bonola is scheduled to return to court on May 10, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

Bonola and Gaal had allegedly been having an on-and-off romantic affair for two years while he worked as a handyman for her family before Gaal attempted to end it, according to authorities.

Bonola went to Gaal’s house in the early hours of April 16, where the two got into a heated argument before Bonola allegedly stabbed her at least 50 times, police said. Police believe Bonola then placed Gaal’s body inside her son’s hockey bag and dragged it to the intersection at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and the Jackie Robinson Parkway near Forest Park, where the body was discovered later that morning, according to authorities.

Prior to being arrested, security cameras captured Bonola dragging the hockey bag in the early hours of April 16. He was brought in for questioning by police on April 20, when, according to NYPD Chief James Essig, he made incriminating statements during questioning, leading to his arrest.

If convicted, Bonola faces up to 25 years to life in prison.