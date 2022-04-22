Jamaica teen charged with attempted murder in St. Albans shootout

A Jamaica teenager was arrested on Friday, April 21, in connection with a wild, close-range shootout that occurred Tuesday afternoon in St. Albans.

Jordan Sennett, 18, of 178th Street, was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and six counts of reckless endangerment for his role in the gun battle that broke out in broad daylight on Tuesday, April 19.

The NYPD on April 20 released surveillance video that shows three men standing around a parked vehicle around 12:30 p.m. in front of a pawn shop located at 194-05 Linden Blvd.

The three men were engaged in an argument about a double-parked car that had blocked two of the men in their parking spot, according to authorities. The dispute suddenly quickly escalated when the man in the street pulled out his handgun and opened fire on the other two. One of them drew a firearm and returned fire.

The first gunman fled in a silver Honda Accord, while the other two took off in a black Acura four-door sedan that was driven by another unidentified individual, police said.

The first gunman returned briefly to the scene to retrieve a bag he had dropped in the street before driving off, police said. There were no injuries reported in connection with the shootout, but the white SUV seen in the video sustained gunfire damage, police said.

Two others are being sought in connection with the gun battle and the investigation is ongoing.