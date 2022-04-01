NYPD searching for gunman who opened fire on a car in the Rockaways

Police from the 100th Precinct in the Rockaways are looking for a gunman who opened fire at a car in broad daylight on Beach Channel Drive last month.

At around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, a 40-year-old man was driving eastbound on Beach Channel Drive with a 40-year-old woman in the passenger seat. Near the intersection of Beach 69th Street, a silver BMW occupied by two individuals pulled up alongside the victim’s car.

Police said the individuals accused the victim of recording them and engaged in a verbal dispute, when the passenger in the BMW pulled out a handgun and allegedly fired it once at the victim’s car, striking it in the rear driver side door. The BMW then made a U-turn and fled eastbound on Beach Channel Drive. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting, only property damage was reported, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the alleged gunman who is described as a man with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a black hooded winter jacket, two gold chains around his neck, black sweatpants and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.