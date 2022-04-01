NYPD looking for three suspets who assaulted and robbed two men in Corona

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are looking for three men who attacked a man and a 14-year-old in Corona back in February.

The 33-year-old man and the teenager were in the vicinity of 108th Street and Martense Avenue just before 7 p.m. when they were set upon by the alleged assailants.

One of them acted like he had a firearm and the trio physically assaulted the two victims before taking off with their property, including a bicycle frame, police said.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the victims to Elmhurst Hospital Center where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects. One was wearing a dark jacket over a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, the second suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt and the third suspect wore a winter jacket over a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.