Power to the people

LaGuardia is becoming whole as another piece of the redevelopment was shared with the community. Port Executive Director Rick Cotton showed off the solar array above parking garage B at LaGuardia Airport. The new sustainability solar roof energy source will provide 1.34 megawatts of renewable energy, powering the west side of LaGuardia Airport. This is part of Port’s ambitious goal to achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050 and reduce 50% of direct greenhouse gas emissions in just eight years.