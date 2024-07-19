Travelers face disruptions at New York airports following IT outage

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An IT issue with the software CrowdStrike has caused significant disruptions for carriers operating out of John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA) today.

The cloud server outage has led to operational challenges impacting international and domestic flights.

The Port Authority held an emergency call on Friday morning with JFK terminal operators, air carriers, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to provide a high-level status update on the situation.

CBP systems are experiencing technical difficulties, significantly affecting the processing of international visitors entering the United States. Although CBP has implemented a workaround to mitigate the issue, delays in customer processing are still expected.

American Airlines (AA), Delta Airlines (DL) and United Airlines (UA) are among the carriers facing operational challenges, with some terminals experiencing complete shutdowns. In response, certain domestic carriers have initiated ground stops until the IT issue is resolved.

Passengers arriving on international flights are being held onboard their aircraft to prevent overcrowding and congestion in the Federal Inspection Services (FIS) areas. This measure aims to maintain safety and order amid the disruptions.

The outage is expected to cause lengthy delays throughout the day as stakeholders collaborate to resolve the problem and clear the backlog. Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates and plan for potential delays.

The airport disruptions are part of a larger global technology outage caused by a faulty software update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. The update affected computers running Microsoft Windows, grounded flights, knocked banks and media outlets offline, and disrupted hospitals, small businesses and other services on Friday. This incident highlights the fragility of a digitized world heavily reliant on a few technology providers.

According to CrowdStrike, the issue was not a hacking incident or cyberattack. The company apologized and assured that a fix was on the way. However, hours later, the disruptions continued causing widespread inconvenience and operational challenges across various sectors worldwide.