Queens artist unveils new mural in Flushing that sends a message of unity

A community mural in Flushing is sending a message of strength and unity following the last two years of hardships and loss amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Councilwoman Sandra Ung joined artist Gerry Vewer on Wednesday, April 20, to unveil the new mural that is painted on the wall of a corner store at the intersection of Kissena Boulevard and 60th Avenue.

The 32-feet long by 20-feet high mural depicts the Unisphere surrounded by green vines that symbolize the connection people have with nature, and the continents are shaped together as a visual representation of unity with a quote from Ung about Flushing.

“The main message is sticking together as a unit to get things done,” said Vewer, who spent about a week painting the mural. “No matter what race, what country, we’re on this planet together and we need to move as a unit for the betterment of us all.”

This is Vewer’s second mural in Queens. His work can also be seen in Long Island City.

According to Ung, Vewer’s friend who lives in the neighborhood saw the blank wall and thought it would be perfect for something to symbolize the diversity of Flushing.

“I think it’s important especially during this difficult time that we have something that’s hopeful, that symbolizes the diversity and inclusivity that is Flushing,” Ung said. “It’s good that it’s across the street from Queens College where we have so many youths that come from different neighborhoods, all around the world, to actually have something here that they can look at and feel it’s part of who they are.”

As the last two years have been difficult, especially in the Asian American community, Ung says it’s important to come together as one.

“We have to really think about what unifies us, what brings us together. Our differences really are what makes this community, what makes the United States, great,” Ung said.