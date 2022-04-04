Cops searching for three suspects who allegedly assaulted a 7 train rider in Woodside

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 are looking for three men who allegedly attacked a 7 train rider last week.

Authorities say the 44-year-old victim was aboard a Manhattan-bound 7 train just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, at the 52nd Street station in Woodside when he was approached by the three suspects. One of them slugged the straphanger in his face and the three men made off with his iPhone 13, backpack and wallet, which contained credit and bank cards and ID, police said.

The three men ran to another train car before exiting to parts unknown.

The victim suffered pain and bruising to his face, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects inside the Puebla Sea Food restaurant, located at 95-27 Roosevelt Ave. in Corona, just after 1 a.m. the following morning, where they allegedly used the victim’s credit card to make a purchase in the amount of $31.20, police said.

One of the suspects was wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans with a dark baseball cap on backward; another wore a dark hoodie and dark jeans; and the third wore a dark hoodie with blue jeans, according to authorities.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.