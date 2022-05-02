‘They deserve justice’: Community rallies around family of Middle Village food delivery worker fatally shot in Forest Hills

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help support the family of Zhiwen Yan, a Chinese food delivery worker who was shot and killed on his scooter in Forest Hills on Saturday, April 30.

Yan, 45, of Middle Village, was shot in the chest and killed while delivering Great Wall’s Chinese Food on his scooter at the corner of 108th Street and 67th Drive at about 9:34 p.m., according to amNewYork Metro.

According to authorities, the suspect who shot Yan fled in a light silver/tan sedan that was last seen heading eastbound along 67th Drive. It’s not clear at this point whether Yan was deliberately targeted.

Yan, who immigrated from China and spoke Mandarin, worked in food delivery for more than 20 years. He is survived by his wife, who works at Lulu Dry Cleaners, and his three children, ages 2, 12 and 14. The family has served the Forest Hills community for over 20 years, according to residents.

Local resident Frances Kweller, who organized the GoFundMe on behalf of Yan’s wife, said the funds are being raised in a coordinated effort with Sooi Chung, Yan’s Great Wall employer for more than 20 years. To date, the campaign has surpassed its $100,000 goal with more than $101,000 raised.

“This money will go directly to the family knowing this was crowdsourced from the Forest Hills and surrounding areas to support immediate needs and schooling for the three surviving minor children,” Kweller wrote. “The First in Family Fund, a registered nonprofit 501c3 will donate 100% of the money raised to the family. We will not subtract any of this money for overhead fees of any kind. All of these funds will be delivered to the family as a charitable donation.”

On Sunday, Congresswoman Grace Meng, a representative from City Councilwoman Lynn Schulman’s office and community activists visited Yan’s family vowing that justice will be served.

“This delivery worker was working hard, trying to earn a living to support his family when he was senselessly shot and killed. The incident underscores the need to combat gun violence throughout our city, and I am confident that the perpetrator will be apprehended,” Meng said. “The person responsible must face justice. My office will remain in touch with the 112th Precinct, and I will continue to be there for the family to provide any assistance they need.”

Today we met with this Middle Village, Queens widow and mom of 3 young children who was frozen with shock and sadness at her husband’s sudden death in Forest Hills. This family’s road ahead will be long and they’re going to need our community’s support to help carry them through. pic.twitter.com/MAMTyqPhrZ — Grace Meng (@Grace4NY) May 1, 2022

Meng, Schulman, Senator Toby Stavisky and Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi issued a joint statement saying, “The victim of this horrific crime was known throughout our communities, and his memory will be a blessing to all who knew him.”

On Twitter, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said that “No family deserves to experience the grief that Zhiwen Yan’s family is feeling this morning. Our thoughts are with them and everyone in Forest Hills who loved him.”

No family deserves to experience the grief that Zhiwen Yan’s family is feeling this morning. Our thoughts are with them and everyone in #ForestHills who loved him. They deserve justice, and we’re in contact with @NYPDQueensNorth to ensure they get it.https://t.co/qbh1Bn3I8q — Queens Borough President Donovan Richards (@QnsBPRichards) May 1, 2022

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.