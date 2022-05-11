Lacoste Junior Tennis Academy returns to Flushing Meadows Corona Park

The familiar sounds of “thwocks” and “ponks” will be ricocheting off the walls inside the U.S. Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows Corona Park Saturday.

With the U.S. Open still three months away, City Parks Foundation will hold its annual tryouts for the Lacoste Junior Tennis Academy on May 14.

The annual scholarship training and educational program for dedicated New York City juniors who wish to compete in local and national tournaments. The tryouts are open for youth ages 8 to 17 of any tennis skill level, and will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

“Tennis academies are too often out of reach for youth, a luxury out of their price range,” said Mike Silverman, director of sports at City Parks Foundation. “The Lacoste Junior Tennis Academy gives all youth of varying skill levels a shot at taking their skills to the next level.”

The first round consists of an on-court evaluation of athletic ability and tennis skills by a staff of tennis professionals. Players will be asked to demonstrate their serve, forehand, volley and overhead and will be judged on their ability relative to their age. Select players will be invited back for a second round of tryouts on Sunday, May 15.

Following the tryouts, 50 players are selected to participate in the summer training program in July and August, during the run-up to the U.S. Open.

The Lacoste Junior Tennis Academy was founded in 1991. Through the academy, made possible through funding by the Lacoste family, countless kids have received scholarships and have gone on to pursue pro careers in tennis.

“After years of pandemic disruptions and restrictions, we’re excited to get back to what approaches a ‘normal’ version of our tryouts,” Silverman said. “We’re looking forward to seeing what this new group of kids brings to the table.”

City Parks Foundation, the only independent nonprofit to offer programs in public parks across the five boroughs, is dedicated to invigorating and transforming public parks into dynamic, vibrant centers of urban life through sports, arts, community building and education programs for all New Yorkers.