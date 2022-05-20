LIC Waterfront 5k returning to Long Island City this summer

The LIC Waterfront 5K, a popular race, which welcomes thousands of participants each year, is returning to Long Island City streets and parks for the seventh time this June.

Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC) will host the event Saturday, June 4, which will start at the intersection of Center Boulevard and Borden Avenue at 9 a.m. Kids ages 2 to 9 will have the opportunity to take part in the festivities with the Shibley Day Camp Center Boulevard Children’s Dashes, which will immediately follow the conclusion of the 5K.

The race is traditionally held in June but had to be postponed to September last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the LIC 5K to its traditional first Saturday in June,” said Rob Basch, President of HPPC. “This has always been a special day for Long Island City and the perfect way to see our community and beautiful waterfront parks. We encourage everyone to put down your screens, put on your sneakers, and take part in this special event.”

The event, which is now open for registration, is receiving a show of support on race day from local running groups Woodside-Sunnyside Runners and RUN LIC. Leaders of Woodside-Sunnyside Runners said that they are excited to partner with the Conservancy again to bring the LIC Waterfront 5k back to its home in June after a great event in the fall.

“The race is a great opportunity for runners of all skill levels right in our own backyard. And the event supports a park we love to run in and rest in,” said a statement from Woodside-Sunnyside Runners. “Our local parks are essential to community wellness, and we couldn’t be happier to highlight one of our favorites with this race.”

Sabrina Chin, leader of RUN LIC, said that they are also thrilled to be a part of this community tradition.

“The park is invaluable to our neighborhood in so many ways, and we’re excited to support the park, bring our neighbors and friends together, and see everyone’s smiling faces on race day,” Chin said.

Each year, the proceeds are used to beautify the parks and green spaces in Long Island City. HPPC is able to purchase equipment and supplies that are outside of the Parks Departments’ budget and organize park cleanups. In 2021, HPPC was able to plant four Yoshino cherry trees in the oval of Hunter’s Point South Park to replace trees that had died.

HPPC has also purchased trash cans, picnic tables, umbrellas, hundreds of plants and more for the various green spaces in Long Island City. The Conservancy works closely with the state and NYC Park staff to identify additional opportunities to support Gantry Plaza State Park and Hunter’s Point.

Tickets for the LIC Waterfront 5K are $30 for adults and $20 for children. Participants receive a limited-edition race T-shirt and swag bag with name-customized bibs for children and adults who register by May 20.

Medals will be awarded to the fastest three men and three women participating in the 5K, and ribbons will be awarded to children who take part in the dash.