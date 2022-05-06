Man critically injured in hit-and-run collision in Astoria: NYPD

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are looking for the driver of a black sedan that plowed into a pedestrian early Friday morning and sped off, leaving the man critically injured.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of 31st Avenue and 33rd Street just after around 3:30 a.m. on May 6.

Upon their arrival, they discovered the 33-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive, lying on the roadway, with head and body trauma. EMS responded to the scene and rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the man was attempting to cross northbound on 33rd Street at the intersection of 31st Avenue when he was struck by the black sedan that was traveling westbound along 31st Avenue. The driver never stopped, police said.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.