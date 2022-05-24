Man sought for ‘forcible touching’ inside Jackson Heights subway hub

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and Transit District 20 are on the lookout for a man in connection to a “forcible touching incident” inside the 74th Street and Roosevelt Avenue transit hub Monday afternoon.

A 28-year-old woman was walking inside the station just before 4 p.m. when the suspect approached her from behind and slapped her rear end, police said. The assailant then ran off, jumped a turnstile and exited the station in an unknown direction. There were no injuries as a result of the incident, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect as he jumped the turnstile at the Jackson Heights station and made his escape.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 30 to 35 weighing around 190 pounds, 5’10” tall with blue eyes, a light complexion and long dyed blonde hair. He was last seen wearing black-rimmed eyeglasses, a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and black sandals.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.