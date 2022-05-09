Nao Medical to open NYC flagship healthcare facility in Dutch Kills

A new medical facility will open in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City on Tuesday, May, 10 offering free COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots, as well as free monoclonal antibody infusion treatments to all patients for the day.

Nao Medical, formerly known as Statcare, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at their new NYC flagship location at 30-07 36th Ave. just a half block west of the 36th Avenue N/W subway station.

As a comprehensive, community-focused, and walk-in healthcare facility, Nao Medical is expanding its suite of services from urgent care to primary care including mental health and wellness services — especially during Mental Health Awareness Month in May — immigration services, occupational medicine, travel clinic, at-home care, and more.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Nao Medical served more than 700,000 New Yorkers providing them with much-needed access to COVID PCR tests, rapid tests and antibody infusions. The facility’s providers also went into communities with their mobile units and gave 5,000 life-saving vaccinations.

“Nao” means boat in Hindi, Sanskrit, and Spanish, bringing to mind the idea of ferrying their patients from a time of stress to a moment of calm and navigating towards better health.

“We started our family-owned business back in 2009 with only a handful of employees, and are honored to serve local residents throughout Queens, New York City and Long Island, bridging the gap between emergency and primary care — especially in communities without access to affordable primary healthcare,” Nao Medical founders Dr. Priti Jain and Dr. Sandeep Jai said. “Our mission has always been to bring back a human approach to healthcare, treating patients holistically, and promoting prevention over a cure through education.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at noon with radio broadcasters Angela Yee, Nilda Rosario and Skeery Jones. A Q&A session with Nao Medical healthcare professional will follow.