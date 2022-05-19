QNS Weekender: 9 things to do in Queens

The weather this weekend brings some early hints of summer, so get outside and check out some of these events happening in Queens.

On Friday, enjoy a modern retelling of the classic “Little Red Riding Hood” in Bowne Park. On Saturday, check out a steel pan performance by the renowned Victor Provost at Flushing Town Hall. On Sunday, stop by Commonpoint Queens’ Stop ‘N’ Swap event and donate old stuff you no longer need — or find something new to take home.

For information about these events and more, see our list of things to do in Queens from May 20 to May 22.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated and boosted! Also, don’t forget to wear your mask indoors and socially distance wherever possible.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here is where you can find several places in Queens to get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

The United States Postal Service is also offering four free at-home test kits per address. Visit special.usps.com/testkits to learn how to order your test kits.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a Queens vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, MAY 20

“Little Red’s Hood “(Bowne Park): This is a modern retelling of the classic “Little Red Riding Hood.” In this story, Little Red is a smart, young city dweller who is obsessed with her smartphone. Wulfric, a misunderstood wolf with a sweet tooth, crosses paths with Little Red on her travels to deliver her grandma cupcakes and the trouble begins. Bowne Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 1:45 p.m., May 20.

Summer Sports Experience: Sports & Fitness Festival (Bowne Playground): Enjoy an afternoon of sports and fitness activities with Queens Recreation. The event features basketball skills and drills and gameplay, fitness challenges, an obstacle course and prizes. Play area in Bowne Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 2:30 to 6 p.m., May 20.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Birding: Spring Migration (Kissena Park): The Urban Park Rangers will lead this guided tour to see spring migratory birds. All skill levels are welcome. Bring your own binoculars. Rose Avenue and Oak Avenue in Kissena Park. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., May 21.

Queens Recreation Family Day (Rufus King Park): Council Member James Gennaro and Queens Recreation is hosting this event, which features arts and crafts, games, fitness challenges, inflatables, sports activities and prizes. Playground in Rufus King Park. nycparks.org. Free. 1 to 4 p.m., May 21.

Celebrate Our Community! (Charles Drew Park): This free festival features Bollywood and Indian folk fusion concert by Artiste Anjali; Queensboro Dance Festival dance performances by Natraj Center for Performing Arts, Wendy Kamal and David Ali Dance Academy and Ghungaroo Dance Company; dance party and DJ workshop for kids and families by DJ Nett and the Nettwork Inc Youth DJs; PulpMobile papermaking workshop by Rejin Leys and canvas bag design workshop by Black Village Arts. Charles Drew Park; 116th Avenue and 140th Street in Jamaica. flushingtownhall.org. Free with registration. 2 to 5 p.m., May 21.

Victor Provost: Steel Pannist (Flushing Town Hall): Enjoy a performance by Victor Provost, widely regarded as one of the world’s leading voices on the unique, and often misunderstood steelpan. Flushing Town Hall; 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing. flushingtownhall.org. $15 for non-members and $12 for members. 7 p.m., May 21.

SUNDAY, MAY 22

Stop ‘N’ Swap (Commonpoint Queens): In collaboration with Grow NYC, Commonpoint is hosting a free event to give you the opportunity to give away items you no longer need or take home something new to you. You don’t have to donate to take something. Donations of clean, reusable, portable items such as clothing, housewares, electronics, books and toys will be accepted. Commonpoint Queens Central Queens parking lot. commonpointqueens.org. Free. 12 to 3 p.m., May 22.

Queens Recreation Family Day (Mauro Playground): Council Member James Gennaro and Queens Recreation is hosting this event, which features arts and crafts, games, fitness challenges, inflatables, sports activities and prizes. Mauro Playground in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.org. Free. 1 to 4 p.m., May 22.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email jbagcal@schnepsmedia.com.