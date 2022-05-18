Queens lawmaker to host free COVID-19 test giveaway in Ozone Park and the Rockaway peninsula

As New York City has entered a “high alert” level amid a rise in COVID cases, state Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato will distribute free COVID-19 tests to residents of the 23rd Assembly District on Friday, May 20.

“As the numbers increase we must continue to be vigilant and careful. Testing is a simple way to ensure we do not spread COVID-19 and keep our loved ones and community safe. We have the tools to keep ourselves healthy and I am working to ensure they are properly utilized,” Amato said.

In response to the increase in cases Amato, through a partnership with Governor Kathy Hochul, will distribute COVID-19 tests at three different locations throughout the district:

Ozone Park Library: 92-24 Rockaway Blvd., Ozone Park from 9 to 10 a.m.

Queens Public Library at Peninsula: 92-25 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Rockaway Beach from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Wavecrest Shopping Center: 239 Beach 20th St., Far Rockaway from noon to 1 p.m.

As of Tuesday, the city had a 9.09% seven-day average positivity rate, with hospitalizations and confirmed deaths at “stable” levels, according to the NYC Health Department.

While COVID-19 cases have increased, the NYC Health Department is advising people to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces. People who are older than 65 or otherwise at a high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 should also wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings and avoid gatherings when possible.

If a person cannot make the COVID-19 distribution, they can contact Amato’s office at 718-945-9550.