Richmond Hill Block Association to host Pet Adoption Fair at Forest Park

Dogs and cats in need of a loving home will be available for adoption and/or fostering at the Richmond Hill Block Association’s 13th annual Pet Adoption Fair at Forest Park on Saturday, June 11, from noon to 4 p.m.

The pet adoption fair will be held at Buddy Monument Plaza, located at Park Lane South and Myrtle Avenue, with dogs and cats that are spayed and neutered.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pet adoption fair was canceled in 2020 and 2021. Over its past 12 previous events, the Richmond Hill Block Association has helped more than 125 pets find their “forever” homes.

The Richmond Hill Block Association will be working in conjunction with the Animal Care Centers of NYC, an organization that rescues, cares for and finds loving homes for homeless and abandoned animals in New York City. Adopting individuals and families will receive pet supplies donated by volunteers from the Richmond Hill Block Association.

If you are unable to adopt a pet but would like to help, the organization is accepting new or laundered blankets and/or towels for the animals in the shelter. Monetary donations are also appreciated.

For more information on the pet adoption fair, contact the Richmond Hill Block Association at 718-849-3759.