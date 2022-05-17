Local students help beautify The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale

The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale hosted 25 students from P.S. 91Q and Saint Margaret Catholic Academy Friday, May 13, to paint planters and beautify the shopping center.

Students from various grades came to The Shops at Atlas Park for Paint Day, using their creativity to spruce up planters for the spring season. According to Peter DeLucia, the general manager at Atlas Park, the planters definitely needed a creative touch.

“There were several planters that were in need of TLC,” DeLucia said. “We knew we wanted to transform the planters and we found a creative way to do so.”

High schoolers from Grover Cleveland also attended to serve as ambassadors, helping oversee the project. DeLucia said that after a few hours of painting, the students marveled at their creations.

“We encouraged students to utilize their artistic abilities to paint the planters,” DeLucia said. “Creativity was the only requirement and the students did not hold back. We were told they enjoyed the day and loved having their ‘handprints’ on Atlas Park.”

The planters can be found all around the shopping center for visitors to admire. DeLucia said that plants will be installed in the coming weeks.