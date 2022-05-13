Tourette Association of America 5K set to return to Astoria Park

Just in time for the organization’s 50th anniversary, the Tourette Association of America (TAA) will be holding its first 5K run/walk since 2019 at Astoria Park on June 12.

The announcement comes just in time for the beginning of Tourette Awareness Month, which takes place from May 15 to June 15. Those interested can register to participate at teamtourette.org.

According to TAA President and CEO Amanda Talty, this event will help promote fitness while also spreading awareness for Tourette Syndrome.

“One million Americans of all ages, races, and cultures live with the daily struggles of tic disorders which are compounded by co-occurring conditions like OCD, and ADHD,” Talty said. “With only 50% of those affected by TS and tic disorders diagnosed, TAA events like our National 5K Run/Walk, are a great way to help support our cause and raise awareness for these very real disabilities. Our 50th-anniversary theme focuses on being unstoppable and this event is a great chance to capture that feeling, whether you have tics or not.”

TAA also encourages those who want to help spread awareness but are unable to make the trek out to Astoria Park to sign up virtually to raise money for the cause. They also encourage people to create their own fundraiser by running, walking, biking or anything else to get moving for Tourette awareness. Miles can be calculated and shared through the hashtag #MilesforTourette.

Tourette Syndrome (TS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that becomes evident in early childhood or adolescence and is a lifelong condition that is characterized by involuntary movements and vocalizations known as “tics.” Nearly 1 million Americans and one out of every 100 school-aged children between the age of five and 17 are affected.

Additionally, 86% of people with TS are affected by other co-occurring conditions including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), obsessive compulsive Ddsorder (OCD), and autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The Tourette Association of America was founded in 1972. It is the only national organization providing support, awareness and the advancement of research for individuals and families impacted by Tourette Syndrome, tic disorders and co-occurring conditions. The nonprofit organization directs a network of 31 chapters and 83 support groups and recognizes 18 centers of excellence across the country.

Astoria Park was chosen as the location for the event in part due to the beautiful sweeping view of the Manhattan skyline it provides. There will be plenty of memorable photo opportunities or take in the scenery to increase recognition of a debilitating and highly misunderstood disability.