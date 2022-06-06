Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks return to light up Long Island City next month

Calling it “the nation’s biggest party,” Macy’s announced Monday morning that its 46th annual 4th of July Fireworks extravaganza is returning to Long Island City next month.

Macy’s will begin setting off more than 48,000 shells from five barges anchored on the East River off the Long Island City waterfront starting at 9:25 p.m. to cap off the Independence Day celebration.

This year’s edition of the Macy’s Fireworks is conceived, designed and produced by Macy’s with Pyro Spectaculars by Souza.

“Macy’s Fireworks will once again spark joy and captivate millions as together the nation joins in the celebration,” Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Executive Producer Will Coss said. “Live from New York City, five barges positioned on the East River will launch a kaleidoscope of colors, shapes and sounds, celebrating America’s diverse musical legacy, featuring a selection of genres that have inspired global culture.”

This year’s design will launch on average more than 1,900 shells and effects per minute. A third of the shells will showcase multiple effects, bringing more pyrotechnic firepower to the festivities. The fireworks will span a mile of the East River from East 23rd Street to East 42nd Street in Manhattan, with stunning views for the tens of thousands of spectators that are expected to fill Hunters Point South Park and Gantry Plaza State Park. The 25-minute spectacle will be aired on a national telecast by NBC, and the Long Island City waterfront parks are once again ready for their close-up.

“We welcome Macy’s back to Hunters Point South Park as they recognize again that this is the perfect spot to be for the July Fourth fireworks show,” Hunters Point Parks Conservancy President Rob Basch said. “This is also an ideal opportunity for everyone to come to the waterfront to support all of Long Island City’s great restaurants and businesses. Long Island City will be the place to be on the fourth, so come on down and enjoy the show.”

Hunters Point Civic Association President Brent O’Leary, who is currently running to replace retiring Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan, said the return of the fireworks and the droves of spectators will be welcome in the waterfront parks.

“We are very happy to have the fireworks back in Long Island City,” O’Leary said. “It’s a great day for the whole community, and we welcome everyone to our neighborhood to enjoy. Happy Fourth of July!”

Yolanda Tristancho-Helwig, who organized the group LIC Community Action to bring private security to the waterfront area for a third straight summer to counter unruly conduct by visitors to the waterfront, believes the NYPD will keep the crowds under control. Deputy Inspector Lavonda Wise, the commanding officer at the 108th Precinct in Long Island City, recently introduced a new team of Community Affairs Officers who have been actively patrolling the community that has made significant improvements, and she believes the NYPD will handle the crowds of spectators on July 4.

“It’s an event that brings a lot of people and it’s typically pretty well managed in terms of crowd control because of added police throughout the day,” Tristancho-Helwig said. “Macy’s certainly has a lot of power for this event so they move all the food trucks and cars and have a lot of police to help keep the area under control.”

The NYPD is working on an action plan which normally creates a frozen zone from Vernon Boulevard west to the waterfront. For Fourth of July revelers who don’t want to deal with the crowds on land, NY Waterway announced Monday that tickets are open for its popular scenic cruises that provide unparalleled views of the fireworks extravaganza.

Each cruise offers food, beverages, a DJ and music synchronized to the fireworks to “make the celebration truly memorable,” according to a NY Waterway statement. Ferries will tour New York Harbor and its major sites before reaching an ideal vantage point in time for the fireworks on the East River.

For more information and tickets, visit the NY Waterway website here.