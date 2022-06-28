Polls closed: Queens voters await results for primary elections

As polls close for the June 28 primary elections, results are beginning to trickle in.

Queens voters had the chance to vote for candidates running for governor, lieutenant governor, state assembly and judge of the civil circuit from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 28.

The primaries for congressional and state Senate races were delayed to Aug. 23 due to the New York State of Appeals striking down the proposed district maps earlier this year.

Low voter turnout was reported across the borough throughout the day.

Stephanie Chauncey, a Queensbridge resident and coordinator at the P.S. 78 voting site, said that she was alarmed by the lack of voting Tuesday and during the early voting period.

“This is your community. Have a voice,” Chauncey said. “Have a voice for your children, [and] for the seniors if you feel some type of way. We need to be out here — our lives depend on it.”

Below is a list of who appeared on the ballot. QNS will update each race with the leading candidates as results become available from the city’s Board of Elections (BOE). Incumbents are listed in italics, some of whom are running unopposed and have already clinched either the Democratic or Republican nominations for the November general election.

Results are not official until they are certified by the BOE.

For more coverage on citywide elections, visit amNY.com and PoliticsNY.com.

Governor: Kathy Hochul (D), Julianne Williams (D), Thomas Suozzi (D), Paul Nichols (D); Lee Zeldin (R), Rob Astorino (R), Derrick Gibson (R), Andrew Giuliani (R), Harry Wilson (R)

Lieutenant Governor: Antonio Delgado (D), Ana Maria Archila (D), David Englert (D), Diana Reyna (D); Alison Esposito (R)

23rd Assembly District (Candidates running unopposed): Stacey G. Pheffer Amato (D); Thomas Sullivan (R)

24th Assembly District: Albert Baldeo (D), Mizanur R. Choudhury (D), David I. Weprin (D)

25th Assembly District (Candidates running unopposed): Nily Rozic (D); Seth Breland (R)

26th Assembly District (Candidates running unopposed): Edward Braunstein (D); Robert Speranza (R)

27th Assembly District (Candidates running unopposed): Daniel Rosenthal (D); Angelo King (R)

28th Assembly District: Ethan M. Felder (D), Andrew D. Hevesi (D); Michael Conigliaro (R)

29th Assembly District: Alicia L. Hyndman (D), Everly D. Brown (D)

30th Assembly District: Steven B. Raga (D), Ramon P. Cando (D); Sean Lally (R)

31st Assembly District (Candidate running unopposed): Khaleel Anderson (D)

32nd Assembly District (: Anthony D. Andrews Jr. (D), Vivian E. Cook (D); Marilyn Miller (R)

33rd Assembly District: Clyde Vanel ​​(D), Oster Bryan (D)

34th Assembly District (Candidates running unopposed): Jessica González-Rojas ​​(D)

35th Assembly District: Jeffrion L. Aubry (D), Hiram Monserrate (D)

36th Assembly District (Candidates running unopposed): Zohran Kwame Mamdani (D)

37th Assembly District: Juan Ardila (D), Brent O’Leary (D), Jim Magee (D), Johanna Carmona (D)

38th Assembly District (Candidates running unopposed): Jenifer Rajkumar (D)

39th Assembly District (Candidates running unopposed): Catalina Cruz (D)

40th Assembly District: Ron Kim (D), Kenneth Chiu (D); Sharon Liao (R)

Judge of the Civil Court: Karen Lin, Devian Daniels, Maria T. Gonzalez, Thomas Medardo Oliva

Additional reporting by Julia Moro and Paul Frangipane.